LESCO recovers Rs 25.8m from 569 defaulters

Staff Reporter
October 21, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE:   -  The Lahore Elec­tric Supply Company (LESCO) in collabora­tion with Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered Rs 25.8 million from 569 defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 37th day of its recovery campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that on the 37th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.51 million from 55 de­faulters in Northern Circle and Rs 1.26 million from 52 defaulters in Eastern Circle. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 4.50 million from 118 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 0.57 million from 22 defaulters in South Circle.

Staff Reporter

