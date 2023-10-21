Literacy centre set up for prisoners in Shahpur

SARGODHA - The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Sargodha established an adult literacy centre, with the collaboration of the district jail administration and the Police Tahaffuz Markaz, at Shahpur jail, here on Friday.
The centre inaugural ceremony was held at district jail in which Deputy Inspector General Jail Department Saeedullah Gondal participated as the chief guest. SP Investigation Farhan Aslam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Umar Farooq, Superintendent Shahpur Jail Akhtar Iqbal Bariyar, Deputy Director NCHD Sargodha Maher Umar Daraz Jhawari, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar, officers of NCHD and prisoners were also present.
Saeedullah Gondal said the process of providing basic education to illiterate prisoners on priority basis was being ensured.
SP investigation Farhan Aslam appreciated the NCHD step and the district jail to provide education to prisoners.