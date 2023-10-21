Saturday, October 21, 2023
Literacy centre set up for prisoners in Shahpur

Our Staff Reporter
October 21, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Sargodha established an adult literacy centre, with the col­laboration of the district jail administration and the Police Tahaffuz Markaz, at Shahpur jail, here on Friday.

The centre inaugural cer­emony was held at district jail in which Deputy Inspec­tor General Jail Department Saeedullah Gondal participat­ed as the chief guest. SP Inves­tigation Farhan Aslam, Addi­tional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Umar Farooq, Superintendent Shah­pur Jail Akhtar Iqbal Bariyar, Deputy Director NCHD Sar­godha Maher Umar Daraz Jha­wari, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar, officers of NCHD and prisoners were also present. 

Saeedullah Gondal said the process of providing basic education to illiterate pris­oners on priority basis was being ensured. 

SP investigation Far­han Aslam appreciated the NCHD step and the district jail to provide education to prisoners.

