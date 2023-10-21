Low-pressure area over Southwest Arabian Sea not to impact any coastal area: PMD

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday said that the well-marked low-pressure area prevailing over Southwest Arabian Sea will not impact any coastal area of Pakistan.

According to the PMD’s Cyclone Warning Cen­tre, Karachi, a well-marked low-pressure area (strong weather system) was lying over South­west Arabian Sea at around Latitude 9.5 °N and Longitude 61.5 °E at a distance of about 1,810-km southwest of Karachi and 1,750-km south of Gwadar.

Due to favourable environmental conditions, the system is likely to intensify further into a de­pression and move in west/northwest direction towards Oman-Yemen coast. None of the Paki­stan coastal area is likely to be impacted by the system, the PMD Centre said.