Saturday, October 21, 2023
Maryam Nawaz addresses crowd, emphasizes unity ahead of supremo's address

Web Desk
7:14 PM | October 21, 2023
Headlines, National

In a dramatic prelude to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's impending address at Minar-e-Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer, Maryam Nawaz, took the stage before a massive gathering of fervent party supporters. Her powerful address underscored the unity within the PML-N and highlighted the immense public respect for their leader, Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz, speaking passionately in the presence of former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, dispelled rumors of division within the PML-N. She declared that talk about a rift within the party was nothing but a misconception, signaling the party's solidarity.

As Minar-e-Pakistan reverberated with enthusiasm, Maryam Nawaz claimed that despite the grandeur of the gathering, approximately 90 percent of the supporters were unable to enter due to the venue being already jam-packed. The sheer numbers present were a testament to the enduring popularity of Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N.

She also announced her intention to keep her remarks brief, acknowledging that the crowd had assembled primarily to hear the address of their leader, Nawaz Sharif.

The anticipation is mounting as Nawaz Sharif is set to address the public in this historic location. The contents of his speech are highly anticipated, and it is expected to shed light on the PML-N's vision for the future and address critical issues facing Pakistan.

For the latest updates and in-depth coverage of Nawaz Sharif's address at Minar-e-Pakistan and its political implications, stay tuned to reliable news sources for comprehensive and up-to-the-minute reporting.

Web Desk

