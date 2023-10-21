Minister orders crackdown on substandard beauty products in Punjab

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Min­ister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has ordered a crackdown on those producing and trading substandard beauty prod­ucts in the province. He issued directives during a review meeting with district drug quality con­trol boards’ secretaries on Friday. He ordered a crackdown on unauthorised individuals adminis­tering beauty injections, stressing the use of only Drug Regulatory Authority-approved injections for beauty and skincare. Dr. Jamal highlighted that only qualified skin specialists and surgeons should administer these injections, and ordered strict action against unqualified individuals vio­lating the rules. Additionally, he addressed the is­sue of sub-standard beauty creams, which could pose serious health risks, including cancer. He said that stringent policies would be implement­ed to regulate non-standard cosmetics and beauty creams. Standard operating procedures for cos­metic cream preparation would be established, and licences would be issued to cosmetic cream manufacturers. Dr. Jamal Nasir emphasised the importance of hepatitis screening for all beauty parlour and hair salon employees to ensure pub­lic safety. He also called for an urgent inquiry into suspension of 11 drug inspectors related to Avas­tin injections, reaffirming the government’s com­mitment to transparency and accountability.