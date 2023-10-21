Saturday, October 21, 2023
NAB reference against former finance minister Hafeez Shaik adjourned by AC

8:08 PM | October 21, 2023
The hearing for the NAB reference against former federal finance minister Dr Hafeez Shaikh has been adjourned until November 14, with no immediate progress reported.

This adjournment follows a directive from the Supreme Court to proceed with the NAB reference against the former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Previously, the accountability court (AC) had issued a notice to Hafeez Shaikh, confirming the reactivation of the reference against him as per the Supreme Court's decision. The allegations against him pertain to a significant loss of $11.125 million to the national treasury.

In light of these recent developments, the accountability court has rescheduled the NAB reference hearing against Dr Hafeez Shaikh for November 14, keeping a keen interest in the case.

