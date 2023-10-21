Naqvi asks unregistered foreigners to leave Punjab by Oct 31

Lahore - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi directed all unregistered foreigners to leave the Punjab province by October 31, warning that crackdown on illegally residing foreigners would start after passage of the deadline.

He chaired a meeting here on Friday to review the progress of cases, filed against those involved in events of May 9.

In the meeting, an assessment was also made regarding actions taken against illegally residing foreigners in Punjab starting from Nov 1.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, IG police, Additional chief secretary, secretary law, additional IG (Special Branch), CCPO, additional IG (CTD), secretary public prosecution, DIG (Operations) and others. Commissioners and RPOs participated via video link.

CM, Turkiye CG discuss investment opportunities

Durmus Bastug, the consul general of Türkiye, stationed in Lahore, held a meeting with Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister’s Office on Friday.

The discussions encompassed a range of topics, including mutual interests, intensifying cooperation across diverse sectors, and bolstering bilateral investments.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the deep-rooted bond of fraternity between the peoples of Pakistan and Türkiye, emphasising the critical need to further strengthen relations as per the Lahore and Istanbul Sister Cities Agreement.

He expressed eagerness to elevate engagements with Türkiye in various domains and assured Turkish investors of receiving full-fledged support for their ventures in Punjab.

CM Naqvi revealed plans for the construction of a diplomatic enclave on the CBD (central business district) land, where the Türkiye consulate will also be relocated. He graciously accepted the Consul General’s invitation to partake in the centenary celebration of the Republic of Türkiye, CM extended an invitation to the Mayor of Istanbul and the Police Chief to visit Lahore.

Addressing the global challenge of terrorism, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the necessity for a unified plan of action. The Consul General of Türkiye expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Naqvi for the decision to shift the Consulate to the Diplomatic Enclave, pledging continued collaboration with the Punjab government across various spheres.

CM’s inspection leads to addition of 36 beds at Children’s Hospital

Responding swiftly, 36 beds were promptly added within 48 hours on the ground floor of the Children’s Hospital, effectively augmenting paediatric treatment capacity and efficiently managing the influx of patients. Late at night, Chief Minister personally inspected the medical emergency section on the ground floor, the newly established baby ward on the first floor, and the emergency section still under construction.

In line with the Chief Minister’s directives, the existing space within the medical emergency was optimised to accommodate the additional beds. Expressing his satisfaction at the immediate implementation of this initiative, CM Mohsin Naqvi announced plans to further increase the emergency bed capacity to 150.