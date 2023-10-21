Nawaz addresses Minar-e-Pakistan rally

Three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has become to address the rally organised at Minar-e-Pakistan marking his return to Pakistan after a self-imposed exile lasting four years.

Upon his arrival at the event venue, the PML-N leader received a warm and grand welcome, led by his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and a multitude of enthusiastic supporters.

During his speech, Nawaz Sharif emphasized that his connection with the nation remains as strong as when he departed the country. He expressed his pride in witnessing the unwavering loyalty in the eyes of the people.

Sharif reiterated his commitment to serving the nation with unwavering loyalty. He highlighted that whenever he had the opportunity, he wholeheartedly dedicated himself to resolving Pakistan's issues, never shying away from making sacrifices.

Sharif also expressed regret over what he deemed as "unfounded" legal cases against himself, his brother Shehbaz, his daughter Maryam, and other prominent leaders within the PML-N.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that during his tenure as Prime Minister, he successfully eliminated the problem of loadshedding in the country.

He reminisced about the challenging times when the nation endured up to 18 hours of power outages and asked, "Do you recall those 18-hour loadshedding periods? Who put an end to them?" He highlighted that it was under his leadership that the power crisis was effectively resolved.

"I served the country with loyalty whenever I was given a chance," he added.

During his address, he recalled making Pakistan a nuclear power and ending load shedding from the country.

The former premier said that some wounds never heal, adding that the wealth of this life may go away and come back to you with the blessings of God but the wounds on the heart e He referred to the passing away of his mother and wife when he was facing legal battles, saying that they wouldn’t be there to receive him at his home like they did in the past.

Nawaz recounted his experiences in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. He mentioned that his daughter Maryam lost consciousness when he informed her about the passing of her mother.

Sharif affirmed his deep patriotism, stating, "I am a staunch Pakistani."

Discussing Pakistan's historic nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, the former premier recalled the pressure he faced from then-United States President Bill Clinton and other global leaders. They had offered a substantial sum of $5 billion to dissuade Pakistan from conducting the tests. However, he declined the offer, choosing instead to make Pakistan a nuclear-capable state.

Without naming the deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sharif raised a pertinent question: "Could he have dared to refuse the US president?"

He revealed that President Clinton had indeed extended a $5 billion offer to him in 1999 to dissuade Pakistan from conducting the nuclear tests. But, Sharif's unwavering commitment to Pakistan's interests led him to reject the proposal, and Pakistan proceeded with the tests, delivering a resounding response to India.

Sharif further highlighted that despite these actions in the interest of Pakistan, his PML-N-led governments have faced toppling and legal rulings against them, raising critical questions about the repercussions of their stance for the country's well-being.

Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N leader, asserted that Pakistan could significantly reduce unemployment if his party could continue the momentum from the 1990s.

He claimed that he was removed from office because he resisted the fluctuation of the dollar exchange rate.

Nawaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the current economic crisis, highlighting the tough choices people face, such as whether to pay utility bills or provide for their children. He pointed out that the economic hardship has led to tragic consequences like suicides and people borrowing money to cover their expenses.

He emphasized that during his tenure, even the less privileged had sufficient financial resources to afford healthcare and medical treatment.

Nawaz Sharif noted that the issues Pakistan faces today didn't begin during his brother Shehbaz Sharif's leadership; they started well before that. The exchange rate of the dollar was volatile, utility bills were on the rise, and everyday essentials, including petrol, saw soaring prices.

He pointed out that during their leadership, sugar was priced at 50 rupees per kilogram, whereas today it has surged to 250 rupees per kilogram.

Nawaz Sharif raised questions about his disqualification in 2017, asking if these economic difficulties were the reason for his removal from office. He lamented the lost opportunity for Pakistan to become an Asian tiger and be considered for inclusion in the G20.

He observed that many countries that were once behind Pakistan have now moved ahead. The nation is not just tasked with catching up but also surpassing these countries to achieve progress and prosperity.

During his speech, Nawaz Sharif remarked, "I am speaking to a political gathering after a hiatus of six years, having spent two years entangled in legal cases."

He continued, "I have brought with me today electricity bills dating back to May 2016 when I served as the Prime Minister. Even during challenging sit-ins, my government was diligently working."

Sharif made a subtle reference to those who orchestrated the sit-ins, saying, "You are well aware of who was behind those protests." He emphasized, "Despite the disruptive sit-ins, we ensured a steady supply of electricity to your homes."

Transitioning to the issue of soaring inflation, the leader of PML-N highlighted that during his tenure, a piece of bread (roti) was available for Rs4, whereas it was now priced at Rs20. He questioned, "Was my disqualification and removal from the office related to this?"

Casting doubt on the legitimacy of his disqualification as Prime Minister, the PML-N leader sought the audience's opinion on the matter. During his speech, Nawaz pledged to work towards the restoration of the country's economy.