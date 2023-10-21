Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after four years

Former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has returned to Pakistan on Saturday afternoon after spending four years in self-imposed exile for medical treatment in London.

The PML-N supremo’s legal team including former law minister Senator Azam Tarar and party leaders were present at the airport to receive him.

Tarar said Nawaz will be consulted on political and legal issues upon his arrival.

Before boarding his flight, Nawaz said he was “happy to return”. He is likely to face a host of legal challenges before embarking on his election campaign to rev up his party’s prospects in the lead-up to elections due in Jan next year.

Dar said Nawaz would arrive at Minar-i-Pakistan at 5pm today on schedule to address the gathering.

“On a media channel, there is news that Mian Nawaz Sharif will first go to Jati Umra and will later go to Minar-i-Pakistan at 7pm. This news is not true,” he said on X.

Clarification:

Meanwhile, PML-N workers from across the country are gathering in Lahore to welcome the PML-N supremo.