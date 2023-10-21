Noor, Zain win titles in 2nd BoK Junior Badminton Championship 

PESHAWAR - Noor Salim and Muhammad Zaid on Friday clinched the girls and boys U-19 titles respectively in the 2nd Bank of Khyber (BoK) Junior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Championship at Tariq Wadoor Indoor Badminton Hall. Managing Director and CEO of Bank of Khyber, Mohammad Ali Gul Faraz and Mrs. Ali Gul Faraz, gave away trophies and cash to the winning players in four different categories U-15, U-17 and U-19 Boys and Girls Open, wherein more than 150 players took part from across the province. Noor Saleem of Peshawar won the girls single trophy by defeating Ambar Khan 21-15, 21-12 and 21-16 in the final while Muhammad Zaid of Peshawar beat Taimur Khan of Bannu 21-19, 18-21, 21-19 and 23-21 in the final to win the U19 boys title. The U-17 trophy was won by Fahad Ahmed of Bannu. Group Head Asif, Group Head SEVP Ehsan, Provincial Badminton Association President Zafar Ali Khan, Murad Ali, Amjad Khan, Sadaqat Shah, and other personalities were also present on the occasion. Bank of Khyber, Directorate of Sports KP in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association organized Junior Badminton Championship.