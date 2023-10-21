Noor, Zain win titles in 2nd BoK Junior Badminton Championship 

PESHAWAR - Noor Sa­lim and Muhammad Zaid on Friday clinched the girls and boys U-19 titles respectively in the 2nd Bank of Khyber (BoK) Junior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Championship at Tariq Wadoor Indoor Badmin­ton Hall. Managing Director and CEO of Bank of Khyber, Mohammad Ali Gul Faraz and Mrs. Ali Gul Faraz, gave away trophies and cash to the win­ning players in four different categories U-15, U-17 and U-19 Boys and Girls Open, wherein more than 150 play­ers took part from across the province. Noor Saleem of Pe­shawar won the girls single trophy by defeating Ambar Khan 21-15, 21-12 and 21-16 in the final while Muhammad Zaid of Peshawar beat Taimur Khan of Bannu 21-19, 18-21, 21-19 and 23-21 in the final to win the U19 boys title. The U-17 trophy was won by Fa­had Ahmed of Bannu. Group Head Asif, Group Head SEVP Ehsan, Provincial Badminton Association President Zafar Ali Khan, Murad Ali, Amjad Khan, Sadaqat Shah, and other per­sonalities were also present on the occasion. Bank of Khy­ber, Directorate of Sports KP in collaboration with the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association organized Junior Badminton Championship.