Over 580 students receive degrees at 29th Convocation of NUST CEME

Rawalpindi-Over 580 undergraduate, MS and PhD students were conferred degrees at the 29th convocation of NUST College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (CEME) held on Friday.

The degrees were awarded in the disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical, Computer and Software, and Mechatronics Engineering, and Engineering Management.

Saqib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, System Analysis Programme Development (SAP) attended the event as chief guest.

Rector NUST Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari conferred the degrees upon the graduates.

Delivering his convocation address, the chief guest congratulated the graduating students and commended NUST College of EME and the university at large for maintaining quality standards in teaching and research.

He also lauded the college for its focus on research and development both at undergraduate and postgraduate level and for maintaining the accreditation of its Engineering programmes as per the standards of the Washington Accord.

Bestowing a few pieces of advice upon the graduates, the chief guest said, now that they had graduated, they needed to take their skills of enquiry into the real world brimming with unprecedented challenges.

He hoped that they would apply the knowledge and skills gained at their alma mater to bring a difference in the lives of the needy and deprived segments of the society.

President’s Gold Medal at the undergraduate level was awarded to Engr Saad Tariq in Electrical Engineering, Engr Daniyal Ziafat in Mechanical Engineering, Engr Fatima Mansoor in Computer and Software Engineering and Engr Rana Haris Javed in Mechatronics Engineering.

President’s Gold Medal for best performance in postgraduate programmes was awarded to Engr Sammia Tariq in Electrical Engineering, and Engr Fahad ul Hassan Asif Mattoo and Engr Sidra Muquddas in Mechatronics Engineering.

Meanwhile, Best Teacher Award was conferred upon Dr. Hamid Jabbar, Best Community Service Award (Faculty) was awarded to Dr. Umar Shahbaz Khan and Best Community Service Award (Student) was awarded to Bilal Arif, DE-41 (Mts).