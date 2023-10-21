Pakistan, Australia forge closer ties in labour mobility, cooperation initiatives

ISLAMABAD-In a significant step towards enhancing labour mobility between Pakistan and Australia, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik Friday held discussions with Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins.

The meeting was aimed at fostering cooperation and exploring new avenues to enhance labour mobility between the two countries, said a press release issued here.

The SAPM informed about the ample pool of skilled Pakistani professionals and workers ready to bolster the Australian labour market, highlighting the potential for addressing labour shortages through cooperation in various sectors.

The central discussion revolved around the vital need for secure labour mobility channels to reduce irregular migration from Pakistan to Australia.

Both the sides stressed the importance of providing safe avenues to job seekers abroad.

The SAPM asked for further information on in-demand trades, accreditation, and language proficiency requirements for Australian working and skilled visas, aiming to simplify the process for Pakistani job seekers in Australia.

Additionally, the discussion explored the possibility of setting up centers of excellence within the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sectors of both nations.

Malik stated that the centers would prepare Pakistani workers to meet Australian labour market standards.

Furthermore, the SAPM highlighted the prospect of establishing a Migration and Mobility Partnership between Pakistan and Australia, fostering comprehensive cooperation in labour mobility.

He also expressed a keen interest in being included in the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme, which aimed to address labour shortages in rural and regional Australia, particularly in the agricultural sector.

“Inclusion in the PALM Scheme will create opportunities for Pakistani workers to contribute to Australia’s labour needs, further strengthening the bonds between the two nations,” said Malik.

They discussed the potential for linking job portals between the two countries, making it more convenient for employers and job seekers to connect.

The meeting was also attended my Managing Director Overseas Employment Corporation.