Pakistan, Canada discuss enhancing bilateral relations, economic and social ties

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and Canada here on Friday discussed enhancing bilateral relations, economic and social ties, as well as matters of mutual concern, including the Middle East situation.

During a meeting with the Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Leslie Scanlon, the Chairman Senate emphasized Pakistan’s deep appreciation for its relationship with Canada and its commitment to fostering enduring and multifaceted bilateral relations.

He stressed the importance of increasing trade between the two nations and called for closer collaboration among business communities. Promoting bilateral cooperation across public, commercial, and parliamentary spheres was highlighted as pivotal to strengthening the Pakistan-Canada partnership.

The Chairman Senate underscored the abundant investment opportunities within Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan.

He extended a warm welcome to Canadian businesses, citing the significant employment prospects arising from Canadian company Barrick Gold’s investment in Chagai.

The valuable mineral resources in Balochistan were recognized as integral to the nation’s economic recovery, and Canadian firms were encouraged to further investments in Chagai.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani conveyed his best wishes to the leadership and people of Canada, emphasizing the principles of justice and equality as cornerstones for global peace promotion.

He called upon the international community to take effective measures to implement United Nations resolutions, especially in curbing Israeli barbaric actions and pogrom of innocent Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. He called on Developed countries to play an active role in safeguarding human rights in Palestine and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adhering to UN resolutions for lasting solutions.

Chairman Senate underscored the importance of a UN-backed resolution for the Kashmir issue and effective strategies for the protection of human rights.

The Canadian High Commissioner concurred with these sentiments and stressed the urgency of resolving the Palestinian situation to bring justice to innocent Palestinians. Acknowledging Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism, she endorsed the utilization of investment opportunities within Pakistan.