PDA launches clean, green campaign

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has initiated a clean and green campaign by involving residents, students, and civil society in efforts to maintain the cleanliness of the city. The campaign will be carried out in areas including Hayatabad, Rigi Model Town Peshawar, and GT Jamrud (N.5).

PDA officials stated that involving local people, students, and civil society will ensure the continuous cleanliness of the city, not just during campaigns. The PDA has also raised awareness among the public regarding the benefits of maintaining a clean environment.

This clean and green campaign will be supervised by caretaker Local Government Minister Engineer Aamir Durrani, Secretary Local Government Dawood Khan, Commissioner Peshawar, Director General PDA Muhammad Zubair, and other officials.

During the campaign, the cleaning process will commence before the opening and closing of markets in selected areas to ensure thorough cleanliness. The PDA will collect household garbage in special bags for proper disposal and ensure the complete cleaning of streets in various localities. An awareness campaign will also be initiated in these localities to make the campaign a success.