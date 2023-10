SARGODHA - A petrol pump was fined over viola­tion of rules in Kot Mo­min area, here on Friday. Sources said Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kot Momin Muhammad Rab Nawaz checked various fuel stations and imposed Rs30,000 fine on petrol pump located at Lahore-Sargodha Road over faulty gauge. He also visited Union Council Mateela and monitored ongoing anti-encroachment drive and cleanliness work un­der the ‘Ab Gaon Chamky Gey’ (now villages will shine) campaign.