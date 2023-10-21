PIA flight operations returning to normal after fuel supply

KARACHI - The Pakistan Inter­national Airlines (PIA) spokesperson Friday said that the national flag carrier’s flight schedule is returning to normal after restoration of fuel supply from Pakistan State Oil (PSO). The PIA spokes­person said that PIA has paid Rs500 million so far to the PSO for the provi­sion of fuel, adding that the national flag carrier is making payments to PSO daily. PIA is cur­rently acquiring fuel for profitable routes includ­ing Saudi Arabia, Canada, China, Kaula Lumpur and others.