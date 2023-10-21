Saturday, October 21, 2023
PM discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Agencies
October 21, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday called Pal­estinian President Mahmoud Abbas by phone to discuss the latest situa­tion resulting from the ongoing bru­talities of Israeli occupation forc­es against innocent Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The prime minister expressed Paki­stan’s strong condemnation of the in­cessant and lethal bombardment by Israeli occupation forces, particularly the bombing of Al-Ahli hospital. He termed these as deplorable and will­ful acts of Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians that caused loss of more than 3000 precious lives and left over 12000 injured. Both leaders emphasized the need for the international community to urge Is­rael to immediately halt the blood­shed. They also agreed on the neces­sity of lifting the blockade on Gaza to facilitate delivery of vital humanitar­ian aid and medical assistance to the affected people. Pakistan has also dispatched its first batch of humani­tarian assistance for Palestinian peo­ple that landed in Egypt yesterday.

The prime minister stressed the international community, particu­larly the United Nations to take res­olute measures to resolve this crisis and uphold established principles of justice, humanity and internation­al law. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to a just and lasting resolution of the Palestin­ian conflict, based on the “two-state” solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign and viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capi­tal, and the borders that existed prior to 1967. President Mahmoud Abbas thanked Pakistan for longstanding and sustained support to the Pales­tinian people in their struggle for freedom from Israeli occupation.

