PML-N competent enough to steer country out of crisis, says Nawaz Sharif

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, has announced his return to Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile in London, expressing his optimism about making a political comeback. He spoke to journalists at the Dubai airport before departing for Pakistan, emphasizing that his return comes after what he views as "vindication" and asserting that his party is well-equipped to address the country's challenges.

Nawaz Sharif, a three-time former prime minister, chose to end his self-imposed exile and re-enter the Pakistani political arena ahead of the upcoming general elections, expected to take place in the last week of January next year.

"I am returning to Pakistan after being vindicated with the grace of Almighty Allah," Sharif stated. His decision to return has been highly anticipated and has generated significant interest in the country's political landscape.

Sharif expressed his party's readiness to serve the people, saying, "My party is competent enough to resolve the woes of the masses if elected into power." This assertion underscores the PML-N's confidence in its ability to manage the country's affairs effectively.

When questioned about the upcoming general elections, Nawaz Sharif extended his support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), emphasizing the importance of the ECP's role in making decisions regarding the elections. He said, "Only the Election Commission can make a better decision regarding the elections. What the Election Commission thinks is right is my preference on the elections." He also noted his belief in the existence of a "fair" Election Commission in the country.

Reflecting on his previous tenures as Prime Minister, Sharif lamented the current state of the country, stating that Pakistan is in a "much worse situation" compared to when he was in power. He expressed deep concern about the existing situation, labeling it "very disturbing."

Nawaz Sharif's return and the PML-N's aspirations for the upcoming elections add a new dimension to Pakistan's political landscape. As the nation prepares for the general elections, the political decisions and outcomes will significantly impact the future trajectory of Pakistan.