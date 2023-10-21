PML-N gears up for massive gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan as Nawaz Sharif set to address

Preparations are in full swing for the much-anticipated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) gathering at the historic Minar-e-Pakistan. With thousands of chairs set up, enthusiastic party workers pouring in, and heightened security measures in place, this event is expected to be a significant political spectacle.

PML-N workers have begun arriving at the venue well in advance, sporting party flags and banners. The atmosphere is one of enthusiasm and solidarity as they prepare to listen to their leader's speech.

In light of the significant gathering and the presence of prominent political figures, strict security measures have been put in place. The police have deployed additional personnel and set up checkpoints to ensure the safety of all attendees.

To manage the expected traffic congestion around Minar Pakistan, designated traffic routes have been released to guide attendees and minimize disruptions to the city's traffic flow.