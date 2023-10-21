Saturday, October 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest 3 outlaws in DIK

APP
October 21, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   Dera police arrested three outlaws, including drug peddlers, during an ongoing crackdown against criminal elements within the Gomal University and Parova police station limits on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Dera police conducted various actions and recovered one hand grenade, 2,165 grams of hashish, and 204 grams of ice from the accused.

Under the leadership of SDPO Prova Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan, Gomal University Police Station, along with SHO Kazim Hussain, arrested Zulqarnain, son of Tank Khan, a resident of Nasir Bagh, and recovered one hand grenade, 1,215 grams of hashish, and 204 grams of ice.

In another operation, a local police wanted in a theft case, Duniya, son of Mir Khan, a resident of Qureshi Mor, was arrested, and a case was registered against him.

PM discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Meanwhile, Parova police station, during action against drug dealers, recovered 950 grams of hashish from the possession of drug dealer Gulzar, son of Yasin, a resident of Ramak. The police arrested the accused, and separate cases were registered against the arrested criminals, with further investigations underway.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1697767783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023