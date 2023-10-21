Police arrest 3 outlaws in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Dera police arrested three outlaws, including drug peddlers, during an ongoing crackdown against criminal elements within the Gomal University and Parova police station limits on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Dera police conducted various actions and recovered one hand grenade, 2,165 grams of hashish, and 204 grams of ice from the accused.

Under the leadership of SDPO Prova Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan, Gomal University Police Station, along with SHO Kazim Hussain, arrested Zulqarnain, son of Tank Khan, a resident of Nasir Bagh, and recovered one hand grenade, 1,215 grams of hashish, and 204 grams of ice.

In another operation, a local police wanted in a theft case, Duniya, son of Mir Khan, a resident of Qureshi Mor, was arrested, and a case was registered against him.

Meanwhile, Parova police station, during action against drug dealers, recovered 950 grams of hashish from the possession of drug dealer Gulzar, son of Yasin, a resident of Ramak. The police arrested the accused, and separate cases were registered against the arrested criminals, with further investigations underway.