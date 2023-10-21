Police foil smuggling bid of Rs49.4m through hundi, arrest two suspects

DG KHAN - DG Khan Police have foiled the smuggling bid of Rs49.4 million through ‘Hundi’ and arrested two accused.

SHO Sadr police station Mu­hammad Yunus said that a po­lice team raided at Taunsa By­pass and stopped a car coming from Multan Road from which Rs49.4 million cash was recov­ered during checking.

According to initial interroga­tion, the suspects Zahid Ali son of Liaqat Ali and Tariq Masood son of Fazal Hussain were smug­gling the hundi amount to Shah­sadar Deen DG Khan.

Police launched further legal action against the accused.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmad Mohiyuddin said that the seizing of such a large money was a big raid of DG Khan police.

The checking of vehicles was going on at entry and exit points under the directions of the Inspector General of Police Punjab and tightened noose against smugglers and criminal elements.

The seized amount would be deposited into the national ex­chequer, he concluded.

500 POWER PILFERERS ARRESTED IN DG KHAN

About 500 power pilferers were arrested in a crackdown by a joint venture of district ad­ministration police and MEPCO.

As many as 1,080 cases were registered against 1,291 accused of power stealing between the 7th of September and to 18th of October, this month, as con­firmed by the official source.

The cases were lodged in po­lice stations of DG Khan city, Sadr tehsil Tausa and Court Chhuta circles.

According to police, challans of 49 out of 500 people were re­ferred to the court.

Further investigation was un­derway.

PO OF MURDER CASE HELD

DG Khan Police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed of­fender (PO) who fled abroad after an alleged murder four years ago.

The accused Shah Jahan son of Atta Muhammad killed Gh­ulam Abbas in 2019 after a bit­ter argument with the victim over a trivial matter.

A case was registered against him at Dharma police station but he fled abroad soon after the crime.

A red warrant was issued at the direction of DPO Ahmed Muhayyadin to which the police pursued the arrest.

On Thursday night, the police received information that the accused had come to Quetta.

Due to this, the police formed a team which nabbed the ac­cused with the help of Quetta police.

The DPO said in a statement that the cordon was tightened against organised gangs of thieves, bandits and robbers.

He said different teams were constituted to curb the crimes across the district.