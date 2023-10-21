Police foil smuggling bid of Rs49.4m through hundi, arrest two suspects

DG KHAN - DG Khan Police have foiled the smuggling bid of Rs49.4 million through ‘Hundi’ and arrested two accused.
SHO Sadr police station Muhammad Yunus said that a police team raided at Taunsa Bypass and stopped a car coming from Multan Road from which Rs49.4 million cash was recovered during checking.
According to initial interrogation, the suspects Zahid Ali son of Liaqat Ali and Tariq Masood son of Fazal Hussain were smuggling the hundi amount to Shahsadar Deen DG Khan.
Police launched further legal action against the accused.
District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmad Mohiyuddin said that the seizing of such a large money was a big raid of DG Khan police.
The checking of vehicles was going on at entry and exit points under the directions of the Inspector General of Police Punjab and tightened noose against smugglers and criminal elements.
The seized amount would be deposited into the national exchequer, he concluded.
500 POWER PILFERERS ARRESTED IN DG KHAN
About 500 power pilferers were arrested in a crackdown by a joint venture of district administration police and MEPCO.
As many as 1,080 cases were registered against 1,291 accused of power stealing between the 7th of September and to 18th of October, this month, as confirmed by the official source.
The cases were lodged in police stations of DG Khan city, Sadr tehsil Tausa and Court Chhuta circles.
According to police, challans of 49 out of 500 people were referred to the court.
Further investigation was underway.
PO OF MURDER CASE HELD
DG Khan Police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who fled abroad after an alleged murder four years ago.
The accused Shah Jahan son of Atta Muhammad killed Ghulam Abbas in 2019 after a bitter argument with the victim over a trivial matter.
A case was registered against him at Dharma police station but he fled abroad soon after the crime.
A red warrant was issued at the direction of DPO Ahmed Muhayyadin to which the police pursued the arrest.
On Thursday night, the police received information that the accused had come to Quetta.
Due to this, the police formed a team which nabbed the accused with the help of Quetta police.
The DPO said in a statement that the cordon was tightened against organised gangs of thieves, bandits and robbers.
He said different teams were constituted to curb the crimes across the district.