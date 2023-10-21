Police nab five dacoits, recover valuables

MUZAFFARGARH - Sadr Police arrested five dacoits involved in street crimes including robbery and theft across the district.
The police have recovered five motorbikes, loader rickshaws and cash from their possession.
Addressing a press conference here, DSP City Rehan Al Rasool and SHO Iftikhar Malkani said that Bakht Ali, Muhammad Hasnain, Wasim and Muhammad Osama were involved in more than 30 cases in different police stations.
They said that indiscriminate action would be taken against the criminal elements.
NINE GAMBLERS HELD WITH STAKE MONEY
City police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered mobile phones and stake money from their possession during crackdown.
SHO City police station Sabir Klasra talking to media said that a police team raided at a gambling den near Jhung Road and arrested nine gamblers including Abdul Hakeem, Rajab Ali, Shahbaz Bashir, Aniq Ahmad while three gamblers managed to flee from there.
The police have also recovered mobile phones worth Rs5 lac and thousands of rupee cash from their possession. The police have registered cases against 12 gamblers.