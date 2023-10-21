Saturday, October 21, 2023
Police nab five dacoits, recover valuables

Our Staff Reporter
October 21, 2023
Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Sadr Police arrested five dacoits involved in street crimes in­cluding robbery and theft across the district.

The police have recovered five motorbikes, loader rick­shaws and cash from their pos­session.

Addressing a press confer­ence here, DSP City Rehan Al Rasool and SHO Iftikhar Mal­kani said that Bakht Ali, Mu­hammad Hasnain, Wasim and Muhammad Osama were in­volved in more than 30 cases in different police stations.

They said that indiscriminate action would be taken against the criminal elements.

NINE GAMBLERS HELD WITH STAKE MONEY

City police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered mobile phones and stake money from their possession during crack­down.

SHO City police station Sabir Klasra talking to media said that a police team raided at a gambling den near Jhung Road and arrested nine gamblers including Abdul Hakeem, Ra­jab Ali, Shahbaz Bashir, Aniq Ahmad while three gamblers managed to flee from there.

The police have also recov­ered mobile phones worth Rs5 lac and thousands of rupee cash from their possession. The police have registered cases against 12 gamblers.

