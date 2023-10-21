Poliovirus confirmed in four environmental samples

ISLAMABAD - Poliovirus has been confirmed in the environmental samples of four districts of the country. According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, these samples were confirmed from cities including Kara­chi, Rawalpindi, Chaman, and Peshawar. The genetic analysis revealed that the virus found in all the sam­ples belonged to the poliovirus cluster in Afghani­stan. Caretaker Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan, said that 43 positive environmental samples had been reported in the country, which was very wor­rying. He added that Pakistan had the world’s most sensitive polio surveillance system, as rapid confir­mation of the virus in environmental samples dem­onstrated that the system was working efficiently. The presence of viruses in the environment was a threat to every child, Dr Nadeem Jan said. He said the crippling disease was incurable and that the only vaccine provided lifelong protection to children.