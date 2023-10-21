PPP keenly watches Sharif show

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Par­ty is keenly watch­ing the homecoming show of former pre­mier Nawaz Shar­if and this keenness is loaded with a lot of suspicion.

The PPP top lead­ers, especially Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari, believe Sharif was returning under a deal to return to power for a record fourth time. The PPP chief earlier alleged that the gen­eral elections in Pakistan were delayed for the return of an indi­vidual, apparently referring to Nawaz Sharif.

He emphasized the postponement of the general elections did not signify the ‘respect of the vote’ but rather the ‘disrespect of the vote.’ He maintained that the country’s Constitution, elec­tion process, and democracy were hindered due to the return of one particular individual, without directly naming anyone.

He also urged for unity among political parties to demand the immediate announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), emphasizing that prog­ress in Pakistan could only be achieved through elections not “through London.”

Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo, is set to return from Saudi Arabia via Dubai today (October 21) after four years of self-imposed exile. He is scheduled straight to address a gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, where he will outline his agenda for the upcoming elections.

PML-N leaders have also attacked Bilawal, saying he may not be able to achieve his goal of becoming the PM after the elections. The PPP is expected to launch the election cam­paign after the PML-N rally in Lahore. The party, jointly led by Bilawal and his father Asif Ali Zardari, was until recently optimistic about pulling a victory in the general elections but suspects the caretaker government was facilitating the PML-N’s return to power.

Even with the PML-N wining the polls, the PPP can still be­come a partner like the recent coalition government but this can only be decided after the elections. For now the war of words will stay as the two parties eye to win maximum seats in the Na­tional Assembly to lead the federal government.

Nawaz Sharif, 73, first became the Prime Minister in 1990 and for a second time three years later. He was then ousted in a 1999, ending a second stint, and went into self-imposed exile until 2007. He returned as the PM in 2013. In 2016, millions of documents from a Panamanian law firm were leaked to the me­dia. Some of the so-called Panama Papers showed the involve­ment of Sharif’s family in offshore companies that hold prop­erties in London. Sharif, who became the Prime Minister after winning a 2013 election, denied wrongdoing but a case against him was filed by his main rival, cricketer-turned-politician Im­ran Khan. In July, 2017, the Supreme Court disqualifies Shar­if from the Prime Minister’s office, declaring him dishonest for not disclosing income from a company owned by his son. Lat­er, in April, 2018, the Supreme Court imposed a lifetime ban on Sharif from taking part in politics or holding any public office in a first-of-its-kind decision. Also that year, an anti-graft court sentenced Sharif in absentia to 10 years in prison. He and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, seen by supporters as his political heir, were convicted after failing to prove the source of income used to buy properties in London in the 1990s. In November, 2019, Sharif flew to London after a court allowed him to leave for medical treatment, on condition he returns when he re­gains health. He did not return. But with the elections around the corner, the PML-N announced his homecoming. The ECP has announced it will be ready to hold a general election by the end of January 2024. A court has bared authorities from arrest­ing Sharif upon his return and his lawyer says he intends to ap­peal against his convictions.

The PPP believes the caretaker government was working for the PML-N and was far from neutral. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar denies he had struck any deal with Sharif.

A big show at the Minar-e-Pakistan today (October 21) will certainly prompt the PPP to level more allegations of ‘deal’ ahead of the polls. “We are watching this drama very careful­ly. We will not allow anyone to steal the mandate once again,” a key PPP leader said.