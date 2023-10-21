President for enhanced collaboration of Pakistani varsities with Rhodes Trust

ISLAMABAD-President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday stressed the need to enhance collaboration and cooperation between Pakistani universities and the Rhodes Trust at the University of Oxford.

The president, in a meeting with a delegation of Rhodes Trust, headed by former Senate Chairman Waseem Sajjad and CEO of Rhodes Trust of UK, Elizabeth Kiss, also urged the Pakistani universities to strengthen their linkages with world-famous institutions, particularly the University of Oxford.He said the provision of scholarships as well as the support and counseling of Pakistani students by the Rhodes Trust was appreciable.

The president said the counselling of the students would help enrich their capabilities.

The Rhodes Trust CEO apprised the President of the education sector and the provision of scholarships to Pakistani students.

She said the Rhodes Trust desired to enhance the linkage between Pakistani universities and Oxford University.

She said the foreign education would enable the students to bring positive changes in the society. The Rhodes Trust CEO said the Pakistani students had availed scholarships in the fields of politics, law, science, arts and governance.

Besides, various prominent Pakistani personalities including former Senate Chairman Waseem Sajjad, Islamabad High Court Judge Babar Sattar and Shahid Javed Burki, had benefited from the Rhodes scholarships.