QUETTA - Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) management Friday inaugu­rated a primary school at vil­lage Durban Chah in Chagai district. This is the third pri­mary school to be opened by RDMC this year and further strengthens the social de­velopment project portfolio of the mining company. Like all other social development projects that RDMC has in­vested in, this one was also initiated by the local Commu­nity Development Committee (CDC) which was formalized earlier this year.