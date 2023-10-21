Prosecutors reject Trump’s demand for immunity

WASHINGTON-Federal prosecutors on Thursday rejected Donald Trump’s attempt to have election conspiracy charges dismissed on the grounds that he enjoys immunity for actions he took while in the White House.

“No one in this country, not even the president, is above the law,” special counsel Jack Smith’s team wrote in a 54-page motion filed with the judge presiding over the landmark case. Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is to go on trial in Washington in March of next year for allegedly conspiring to subvert the results of the November 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden. The former president’s lawyers, in a motion two weeks ago to US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, argued that the charges should be thrown out because Trump is “absolutely immune from criminal prosecution.”