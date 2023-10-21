 PSX gains 366 more points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Fri­day continued with bull­ish trend, gaining 366.72 points, a positive change of 0.73 per cent, closing at 50,731.87 points against 50,365.15 points the previous day. A total of 430,052,557 shares valu­ing Rs 14.611 billion were traded during the day as compared to 427,476,593 shares valuing Rs14.593 billion the previous day. As many as 350 com­panies transacted their shares in the stock mar­ket; 188 of them recorded gains and 145 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Pak Re­finery with 42,467,382 shares at Rs 18.13 per share, K-Electric Ltd with 35,749,829 shares at Rs 3.26 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 31,023,989 shares at Rs 1.28 per share.