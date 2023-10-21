PTI accuses Nawaz Sharif of returning as 'coward fugitive' under 'judicial asylum'

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a strong response to the return of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, labeling him a "coward fugitive" returning under "judicial asylum." The PTI, which is the ruling party in Pakistan, expressed its concerns regarding the circumstances of Sharif's return and the legal measures that facilitated it.

In a statement released on Saturday, a PTI spokesperson accused the state of compromising "shame, modesty, law, and justice" to enable the return of a "national criminal" from London to Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif, a three-time former prime minister, ended his self-imposed exile of four years in London and is now seeking a political comeback in the upcoming general elections expected to take place in the last week of January next year.

Sharif's return was facilitated by legal measures, including relief from the Islamabad High Court and an accountability court, which prevented his immediate arrest upon arrival in Pakistan.

The statement also referenced Sharif's disqualification from politics after being convicted for failing to declare a receivable salary and his ouster from the prime minister's office in 2017.

The PTI spokesperson went on to accuse state elements of undermining the Constitution and democracy and fostering a "chain of dictatorship." The statement made a connection to the ouster of the Imran Khan-led government in April 2022 and asserted that the nation, under Khan's leadership, is standing against corruption and criminality.

The statement concluded by emphasizing the demand for immediate, transparent, free, and fair elections as a solution to the country's ongoing crisis. It mentioned that the nation is ready to "welcome" Sharif, who has been "adopted" by the state, and that the people are prepared to hold accountable those who have allegedly plundered the nation for generations.

Nawaz Sharif's return has added a new dimension to the political landscape in Pakistan, with the PTI and other political parties gearing up for the upcoming general elections and navigating complex political dynamics.