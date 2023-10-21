PTI presses ECP for immediate release of written order on ‘bat’ symbol

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday reiter­ated its demand that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should immediately issue its de­tailed written order pertaining to the party elec­tion symbol because the “inordinate delay and non-issuance” of the oral decision made on August 30 raised many eyebrows.

The PTI spokesperson in a statement urged the commission to promptly provide a detailed deci­sion in line with the verbal order, as the electoral watchdog had no legal and constitutional justifica­tion to withhold the electoral symbol.

He said that the PTI was the largest and only fed­eral political party of the country, adding that the electoral symbol of “bat” was a sign of unity and strength of the federation of Pakistan.

The PTI spokesman made it clear that the con­cept of free, fair and transparent elections with­out the largest and most formidable political force of the country was a farce. He went on to say that the conspiracy to keep PTI out of the electoral are­na on the state-mandated and unknown technical grounds was akin to an attack on the constitution and political system of the country.

The spokesperson said that the intra-party elec­tions of PTI were duly held on June 9, 2022, in pur­suance of the party’s 2019 constitution, which the commission accepted as correct and confessed it in its oral order.