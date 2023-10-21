PTI presses ECP for immediate release of written order on ‘bat’ symbol

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday reiterated its demand that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should immediately issue its detailed written order pertaining to the party election symbol because the “inordinate delay and non-issuance” of the oral decision made on August 30 raised many eyebrows.
The PTI spokesperson in a statement urged the commission to promptly provide a detailed decision in line with the verbal order, as the electoral watchdog had no legal and constitutional justification to withhold the electoral symbol.
He said that the PTI was the largest and only federal political party of the country, adding that the electoral symbol of “bat” was a sign of unity and strength of the federation of Pakistan.
The PTI spokesman made it clear that the concept of free, fair and transparent elections without the largest and most formidable political force of the country was a farce. He went on to say that the conspiracy to keep PTI out of the electoral arena on the state-mandated and unknown technical grounds was akin to an attack on the constitution and political system of the country.
The spokesperson said that the intra-party elections of PTI were duly held on June 9, 2022, in pursuance of the party’s 2019 constitution, which the commission accepted as correct and confessed it in its oral order.