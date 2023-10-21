Saturday, October 21, 2023
PTI presses ECP for immediate release of written order on ‘bat’ symbol

Says delaying issuance of electoral symbol to PTI unjustifiable, intolerable

Imran Mukhtar
October 21, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday reiter­ated its demand that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should immediately issue its de­tailed written order pertaining to the party elec­tion symbol because the “inordinate delay and non-issuance” of the oral decision made on August 30 raised many eyebrows.

The PTI spokesperson in a statement urged the commission to promptly provide a detailed deci­sion in line with the verbal order, as the electoral watchdog had no legal and constitutional justifica­tion to withhold the electoral symbol.

He said that the PTI was the largest and only fed­eral political party of the country, adding that the electoral symbol of “bat” was a sign of unity and strength of the federation of Pakistan.

The PTI spokesman made it clear that the con­cept of free, fair and transparent elections with­out the largest and most formidable political force of the country was a farce. He went on to say that the conspiracy to keep PTI out of the electoral are­na on the state-mandated and unknown technical grounds was akin to an attack on the constitution and political system of the country.

PM discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

The spokesperson said that the intra-party elec­tions of PTI were duly held on June 9, 2022, in pur­suance of the party’s 2019 constitution, which the commission accepted as correct and confessed it in its oral order.

