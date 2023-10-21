PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat booked in brawl case

ISLAMABAD - Following a brawl with a police constable in the parking of the Supreme Court, a case was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaimran’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat. On Thursday, a video show­ing Marwat’s scuffle with a man in the parking of the SC emerged. The case was registered on the complaint of constable Javed Humayun at the Secretariat police sta­tion in the federal capital. The police constable in his FIR stated that Sher Afzal Marwat physically assaulted him in the SC’s parking and issued dire threats. The PTI chair­man’s lawyer also tried to run a vehicle over him, the FIR stated. This is not the first time that Marwat is booked in a brawl case. Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and PML-N Sen­ator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan were involved in a brawl on a television show. The lawyer and senator were having a heated argu­ment that ended up using abusive language when all of a sudden Marwat attacked the senator. The FIR was filed against the lawyer at the Aabpara police station under Sec­tion 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) and Sec­tion 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).