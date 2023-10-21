Return of Nawaz Sharif unfolds a familiar power play

In a remarkable twist of events, Pakistan finds itself at a cross­roads with the return of its three-time Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Shar­if. Once ousted from power in 2017, Sharif faced a de­cade-long jail term in the Avenfield proper­ties case and seven years in the Al Azi­zia steel mills case, along with substan­tial fines in 2018. But today, the political stage in Pakistan looks dramatically different from what it once was, underscoring the ever-chang­ing nature of power politics.

Back in 2017, Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI), now facing its own challenges, was consid­ered the establishment’s dar­ling by Sharif’s Pakistan Mus­lim League-N, et al. It seemed as if PTI’s rise to power had rel­egated PMLN and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to the pe­ripheries of Pakistani politics. Fast forward to 2023, and the script has flipped 180 degrees, revealing the inherent volatility of power dynamics in Pakistan.

PMLN, once a staunch critic of the establishment’s lean­ing towards one party and its influence on politics, now appears to be sailing in the same boat as those it once criticised for having an unfair ad­vantage in the political arena. The slogans, speeches, and political narratives have all taken an unexpected turn. The party is no longer pouring scorn on the establishments that it once enjoyed doing, es­pecially whenever the country was on the cusp of elections.

What’s intriguing is how this shift in PMLN’s strategy seems to be paving the way for Nawaz Sharif’s return from his self-im­posed exile that has lasted four years, owing to medical and perhaps politico-legal grounds. The institutions, such as NAB, once eager to see Sharif behind bars are now exercising a new­found patience with regards to his case. The PMLN founder can now breathe a little easier in the legal arena, at least un­til the 24th of this month, after being granted protective bail in the Al Azizia and Avenfield cas­es by the Islamabad High Court and his arrest warrants in the Tosha Khana case being sus­pended by the same account­ability court that previously sentenced him to seven years in the Avenfield case.

As Nawaz Sharif prepares to re-enter the political arena, his opponents and former allies, most notably the PPP, view this turn of events as more than a mere coincidence. They suspect that his return is the result of a behind-the-scenes deal with the powers that be. This sus­picion gains traction as PMLN abandons its famous “naming and shaming” strategy.

The haze begins to dissipate when we reflect on Pakistan’s political history. The perception of favouritism towards one par­ty has marred numerous elec­tions in the country, casting a shadow on its already frag­ile political system. Such de­velopments do not bode well for political parties, the estab­lishment, and democracy in Pa­kistan. The lack of commitment among political players to win fairly, instead of seeking short­cuts, raises concerns about the integrity of the entire elector­al process. As Pakistan watch­es this political drama unfold, all stakeholders must consid­er the implications for democ­racy. It is high time for a collec­tive introspection on the state of Pakistani democracy and the urgent need for substantial re­form. The current power play, with Nawaz Sharif’s return as the centrepiece, forces us to confront pressing questions about the future of Pakistan’s political landscape.

ANIQA NISAR

(Aniqa Nisar hosts a popu­lar talk show and has over a decade of journalistic experi­ence.)