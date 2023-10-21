Return of Nawaz Sharif unfolds a familiar power play

In a remarkable twist of events, Pakistan finds itself at a crossroads with the return of its three-time Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Once ousted from power in 2017, Sharif faced a decade-long jail term in the Avenfield properties case and seven years in the Al Azizia steel mills case, along with substantial fines in 2018. But today, the political stage in Pakistan looks dramatically different from what it once was, underscoring the ever-changing nature of power politics.
Back in 2017, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), now facing its own challenges, was considered the establishment’s darling by Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-N, et al. It seemed as if PTI’s rise to power had relegated PMLN and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to the peripheries of Pakistani politics. Fast forward to 2023, and the script has flipped 180 degrees, revealing the inherent volatility of power dynamics in Pakistan.
PMLN, once a staunch critic of the establishment’s leaning towards one party and its influence on politics, now appears to be sailing in the same boat as those it once criticised for having an unfair advantage in the political arena. The slogans, speeches, and political narratives have all taken an unexpected turn. The party is no longer pouring scorn on the establishments that it once enjoyed doing, especially whenever the country was on the cusp of elections.
What’s intriguing is how this shift in PMLN’s strategy seems to be paving the way for Nawaz Sharif’s return from his self-imposed exile that has lasted four years, owing to medical and perhaps politico-legal grounds. The institutions, such as NAB, once eager to see Sharif behind bars are now exercising a newfound patience with regards to his case. The PMLN founder can now breathe a little easier in the legal arena, at least until the 24th of this month, after being granted protective bail in the Al Azizia and Avenfield cases by the Islamabad High Court and his arrest warrants in the Tosha Khana case being suspended by the same accountability court that previously sentenced him to seven years in the Avenfield case.
As Nawaz Sharif prepares to re-enter the political arena, his opponents and former allies, most notably the PPP, view this turn of events as more than a mere coincidence. They suspect that his return is the result of a behind-the-scenes deal with the powers that be. This suspicion gains traction as PMLN abandons its famous “naming and shaming” strategy.
The haze begins to dissipate when we reflect on Pakistan’s political history. The perception of favouritism towards one party has marred numerous elections in the country, casting a shadow on its already fragile political system. Such developments do not bode well for political parties, the establishment, and democracy in Pakistan. The lack of commitment among political players to win fairly, instead of seeking shortcuts, raises concerns about the integrity of the entire electoral process. As Pakistan watches this political drama unfold, all stakeholders must consider the implications for democracy. It is high time for a collective introspection on the state of Pakistani democracy and the urgent need for substantial reform. The current power play, with Nawaz Sharif’s return as the centrepiece, forces us to confront pressing questions about the future of Pakistan’s political landscape.
ANIQA NISAR
(Aniqa Nisar hosts a popular talk show and has over a decade of journalistic experience.)