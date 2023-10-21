Rights activist urges parents to embrace awareness-parenting to prevent child violence

ISLAMABAD - Child rights activist Bushra Iqbal on Friday called on parents to nurture their children well in order to prevent them from resorting to violence and secure a brighter future for them.

In an interview with PTV News, Iqbal highlighted the importance of quality time spent with children, both offline and online, in today’s rapidly changing world.

She noted that children are facing a multitude of threats, and their emotional health is particularly vulnerable in the face of these challenges.

Iqbal expressed concern about the growing trend of children being neglected in favour of screen time, stressing the importance of physical activity and social interaction for children’s mental health.

The activist also advised parents to use online safety tools to restrict their children’s access to inappropriate content.

She encouraged parents to keep their children busy with positive activities in order to prevent them from engaging in harmful behaviours.

Iqbal emphasized that parents play a pivotal role in their children’s lives and that they are responsible for their children’s physical, psychological, social, intellectual, spiritual, and emotional well-being.

She stressed that parents should look at their children in the best possible way if they want them to become valuable members of society.