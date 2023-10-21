Rupee Manipulation

Concerns have been raised in Pakistan regarding certain banks’ recent currency manipulation. Due to this manipulation, the value of the Pakistani rupee has decreased in relation to the US dollar, which is extremely concerning for the population and the nation’s economic stability.

Currency manipulation refers to the deliberate manipulation of exchange rates by central banks or financial firms in order to obtain an unjust advantage. In this instance, it not only messes with the way exchange rates are normally determined, but it also has negative effects on consumers and businesses. Consumer costs rise as the value of the rupee drops because importing products and services becomes more expensive. Companies that depend on foreign exchange transactions also face unstable and adverse circumstances, which makes long-term planning challenging.

This problem emphasizes how urgently the banking industry needs to be held accountable and transparent. Making ensuring financial institutions behave in the nation’s and its citizens’ best interests is crucial. In order to encourage just and honest exchange rate practices, regulatory organizations must actively monitor and punish any attempts at currency manipulation.

It is crucial to allow market forces to determine currency rates rather than manipulating them. Economic progress and stability depend on a free and competitive foreign exchange market. Instead of being dictated by the whims of a few dominant parties, exchange rates ought to represent supply and demand dynamics, macroeconomic fundamentals, and investor mood.

Even though the rupee has somewhat recovered recently, the central bank and government cannot afford to become complacent. To stabilize the currency market even more, increased measures must be made to increase dollar inflows, encourage exports, and draw in foreign investment. This is particularly crucial in light of Pakistan’s impending debt servicing responsibilities. These commitments will be easier to fulfill and the nation’s standing economically in the international market will be enhanced by a strong and stable currency.

The financial sector is vulnerable as a result of the recent currency manipulation in Pakistan. It emphasizes how stringent oversight, openness, and accountability are required to stop such acts from happening in the future. Furthermore, by allowing market forces to establish exchange rates, Pakistan must keep up its efforts to safeguard the interests of its businesses and inhabitants and maintain economic stability.