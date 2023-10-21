Saturday, October 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rwp police arrest 3 POs wanted in 2 cases

APP
October 21, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Police during a crackdown here on Friday arrested three Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted in a murder and an attempt to murder cases, said a police spokesman. He informed that Kahuta police held Nasir Bashir, wanted in a murder case registered in Kahuta police station.

Meanwhile, Taxila police rounded up two POs namely Nazar and Azhar, wanted in an attempt to murder case. The police said that other accused allegedly involved in the cases would also be rounded up. Divisional Superintendents of Police appreciated the performance of the police team adding that such elements would be punished according to law.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1697767783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023