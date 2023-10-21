SC to take up pleas for timely polls, military trials of civilians on 23rd

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Paki­stan will hear petitions seek­ing general elections within 90 days and challenging mili­tary trials of civilians on Octo­ber 23 (Monday).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Jus­tice Aminuddin Khan and Jus­tice Athar Minallah, will hear petitions filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association and others seeking directives to hold general elections with­in 90 days as stipulated by the Constitution.

Meanwhile, a five-member special bench led by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik will hear petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts. The SCBA moved the top court to direct the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to an­nounce the date for polls within the constitution­ally mandated period of 90 days following the dissolution of the lower house – National Assem­bly – on August 9. The lawyers’ body also chal­lenged the approval of digital census 2023 by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on August 5. A five-member larg­er bench of the Supreme Court will take up about a dozen petitions challeng­ing the trials of civilians in military courts on Oc­tober 23 (Monday). The pleas include those filed by the PTI former pre­mier Imran Khan, the Su­preme Court Bar Associ­ation (SCBA), PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan, former chief justice of Pakistan Jawwad S Khawaja, five members of the civil so­ciety, Jaunaid Razzaq and and Zaman Khan Vard­ag. The last time a six-judge SC bench had taken up challenges to the tri­al of civilians in military courts was on August 3. The same month, the Su­preme Court had reject­ed a plea, filed by senior counsel Faisal Siddiqi on behalf of civil society ac­tivists, to constitute a full court for the case. The next day, it postponed further proceedings for an indefinite period, de­spite requests by the pe­titioners to conclude and decide the matter during that week.