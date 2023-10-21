Saturday, October 21, 2023
Seminar on women’s role in climate change resilience held

Our Staff Reporter
October 21, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -   Strengthening Participatory Organization and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University (SBBWU) arranged an awareness seminar to spotlight rural women’s role in climate change resilience at Eleanor Roosevelt Corner in celebration of World Anatomy Day 2023.

The guest of honour, Prof Dr. Hussain Shaheed Soharvardi, Chairman Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar, delivered an enlightening talk on the pivotal role of women in climate change resilience, highlighting global warming’s impact on Pakistan and the world. Dr. Soharvardi urged attendees to recognize their role in mitigating climate change’s effects and the importance of immediate action.

Students engaged in discussions and activities centred on their success stories, emerging from rural backgrounds to join the mainstream through resilience and commitment. 

The Chief Guest, Afsar Khan, Deputy Director EPA, appreciated the collaborative effort between SPO and SBBWU. He emphasized the increased awareness of rural women’s crucial role and its empowerment, enriching students with knowledge for effective climate action.

These platforms facilitate knowledge exchange and drive climate action, contributing to sustainable development in the region. Prof Dr Safia Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor of SBBWU, commended the efforts of Tashfeen Zia, Deputy Registrar of Affiliation and Monitoring Section, Dr Hamida Bibi, Assistant Professor and Incharge of the Department of History and Pakistan Studies, and Sania Siraj, Lecturer in the Department of Art and Design for organizing this insightful event.

