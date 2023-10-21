Sindh High Court furious at failure to find ‘missing persons’

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court on Friday, while expressing its anguish at failure to trace missing persons, ordered the authorities to submit a report on October 30.

The court, during the hearing of petitions on 10 missing persons, including a student of chartered accountancy, Sufi Shah Inayat, ordered immediate meeting of the JIT (joint investigation team) and sought its report within eight days.

The court warned the investigating officer of strict action if he failed to locate the missing student.

It ordered publishing an advertisement in newspapers regarding disappearance of Abdul Samad and use of modern technology to locate missing persons. Federal secretary interior presented a report before the court claiming that Ali Khan, Abdul Samad and others were not arrested by any federal agency. The court ordered Sindh interior department and inspector-general of police to submit a report on October 30.