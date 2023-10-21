Skilled manpower export can fetch huge foreign exchange: LCCI

LAHORE-Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kashif Anwar has said that Pakistan can fetch huge foreign exchange by exporting skilled manpower, so special attention should be paid to the skill development. He expressed these views while talking to Director General Punjab Skills Development Authority Sahibzadi Wasima Umar at LCCI. Additional Director General Punjab Skills Development Authority Haroon Naseer was also present on the occasion. LCCI President said that due to the lack of skill development, we cannot take advantage of opportunities at the global level. He said that Saudi Arabia is establishing five new cities but we do not have the required skilled manpower to take advantage of this opportunity. He said that students studying from universities face difficulties in getting employment due to lack of skills, so skill development should be made an integral part of education. Kashif Anwar said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry emphasizes on self-reliance of women and is taking all possible steps in this regard. Recently, the Lahore Chamber has also established a Women Entrepreneur Corner, which aims to help women entrepreneurs to grow and take advantage of business opportunities.