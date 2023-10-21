Solangi dispels notion of any delay in election

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for In­formation and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, dispelling the impression of a delay in election, said on Friday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was perform­ing its duties diligently to fur­ther electoral process in a re­sponsible way. He said the ECP had already announced that the election would be held by the end of January. The minister was talking to private television channels in two separate programmes on current affairs. “The Election Commission will announce fi­nal dates for the election and it is our responsibility to pro­vide financial, administrative, and security assistance to the ECP for the purpose,” he said. Solangi said the ECP was im­plementing its schedule and the political parties would be granted 54 days for con­ducting election campaign. He said the caretaker govern­ment, which had limited pow­ers and tenure, was bound by the Constitution and law. The ECP was responsible for hold­ing the elections in a transpar­ent, free and fair manner and the government which was a constitutional one would pro­vide all-out assistance in that regard. To a query, he said the Law Ministry would con­sult with the ECP on the peti­tion seeking elections within 90 days and present its stance in the Supreme Court that had ultimate authority to decide on the matter. It was prerog­ative of the court to decide whether an accused was in­nocent or guilty, the minister said in response to another query. “According to the Con­stitution, every individual has the right to defense,” Murtaza Solangi said, adding the con­structive criticism was a hall­mark of the democracy. Each political party had its own stance, said the minister, add­ing every citizen enjoyed right for the freedom of expression.