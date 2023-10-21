South Africa outclasses England with resounding 229-run win

In a remarkable display of cricketing prowess, South Africa achieved a resounding 229-run victory over England in a high-scoring World Cup clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The Proteas bowled out England for a mere 170 runs in 22 overs, handing a comprehensive defeat to their opponents. Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, and Marco Jansen showcased brilliant bowling skills, accounting for the dismissals of the first eight English batsmen.

In a stunning turn of events, prominent English batsmen, including Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, David Willey, and Adil Rashid, were all sent back to the pavilion within the first 16.3 overs.

Gus Atkinson and Mark Wood made an attempt to forge a tail-end partnership, but it was short-lived as Keshav Maharaj dismissed Atkinson for 35.

Before their remarkable bowling performance, South Africa exhibited a strong batting display, setting an imposing target of 400 runs at Wankhede Stadium.

Despite an early setback with the loss of opener Quinton de Kock, South Africa embarked on a strong start. Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen scored 85 and 60 runs, respectively. Aiden Markram contributed 42 runs, and Heinrich Klaasen dazzled with an explosive knock of 109 from 62 deliveries. Marco Jensen added an unbeaten 75 runs, bolstering the team's total.

Reece Topley claimed three wickets, while Adil Rashid took two scalps. Despite their efforts, England couldn't prevent South Africa from posting a formidable score.

The match at Wankhede Stadium delivered thrilling cricket action, as both teams sought redemption following recent setbacks in the tournament.

England's unexpected loss to Afghanistan and South Africa's unexpected defeat against the Netherlands added intrigue to this clash. With the Wankhede ground known for being batting-friendly, both teams, possessing powerful hitters, aimed to regain their momentum.

A win for Jos Buttler's side would rekindle their hopes for a spot in the knockout stages, and the anticipated return of Ben Stokes to the lineup after an injury could further boost their prospects.

South Africa, on the other hand, aimed to solidify their semi-final aspirations with a win. They could draw confidence from their earlier 2-1 series victory over England this year.

In this exciting contest, early wickets and a strong start for South Africa's middle-order batsmen will be pivotal, and England's Reece Topley is likely to play a crucial role with his left-arm pace in the opening powerplay.

South Africa's success in the tournament's initial matches was closely linked to the commanding performances of opener Quinton de Kock. His consistency in laying the foundation for big totals added significant strength to the middle order.

De Kock's stellar centuries against Sri Lanka and Australia showcased his class and established a solid platform for the team's powerful middle-order hitters.

South Africa's numbers four to six possess immense power, but they depend on De Kock's platform-building abilities to thrive.

Squads:

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.