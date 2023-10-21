Saturday, October 21, 2023
SU VC gives away scholarship cheques to bright minds under SEES

APP
October 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Sindh University Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro distributed 110 scholarship checks to the deserving Sindh Educational Endowment Scholarship (SEES). The event held at the Senate Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat late Thursday evening marked by a sense of accomplishment and promise for the future was a true celebration of academic excellence and the dedication to uplifting the educational standards in the region, the university spokesman said. He informed that a total of 430 enthusiastic students had submitted their applications for the coveted Sindh Educational Endowment Scholarship and after scrutiny, a total of 110 students emerged victorious securing scholarships amounting to a substantial sum of Rs. 3,804,640. The launching of the Sindh Educational Endowment Scholarship was the initiative of the Sindh Department of College Education. The scholarship programme underscored the government’s commitment to fostering education and nurturing the talent within the province, the spokesman said.

APP

