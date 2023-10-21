Saturday, October 21, 2023
Sukkur bar holds rally to expresses solidarity with people of Palestine

APP
October 21, 2023
SUKKUR- The District Bar Association Sukkur on Friday arranged a rally to express solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine and condemn terrorism and war crimes being committed by Israel. Protesters chanted slogans against Israeli air strikes. They demanded that the international community should abolish their alleged double standards and play its role in ending the killing of Palestinians. President Bar, Advocate Shafqat Raheem expressed their anger over what they see as war-crimes and human rights violations in the Palestinian territories, which are illegally occupied by Israel. The protesters said that all Muslims stood by innocent Palestinians. Lawyers said that Muslim rulers should listen to people’s voices being raised in support of Palestinians and respond to Israel and its supporters.

