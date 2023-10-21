Tahir Ashrafi redesignated as SRPM

ISLAMABAD - Hafiz Muhammad Ta­hir Mahmood Ashrafi has been redesignated as the Special Repre­sentative to the Prime Minister (SRPM) on ‘Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East & Islamic Countries.

Ashrafi, a prominent religious scholar and Chairman of the Paki­stan Ulema Council has been serving as a bridge between the government and religious communities, both nationally and internationally. His redesignation to this crucial role un­derscores the trust and confidence the government places in his abil­ity to foster relations with Islamic countries and promote religious co­existence within Pakistan.

Ashrafi, known for his deep knowledge of Islamic jurisprudence and his commitment to peaceful coexistence, has played a pivotal role in engaging religious leaders and scholars from various sects and schools of thought. His efforts have led to significant strides in minimis­ing sectarian tensions and promot­ing religious tolerance in Pakistan.

Ashrafi as the SRPM actively par­ticipated in diplomatic efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s ties with Mid­dle Eastern and Islamic countries. He has been a key player in negotiations and dialogues aimed at resolving regional conflicts and promoting a peaceful resolution to ongoing issues.

His redesignation is seen as a tes­tament to his effective diplomacy and mediation skills in the international arena. Ashrafi’s extensive network of connections within the Middle East and Islamic world is expected to play a vital role in enhancing Pakistan’s standing on the global stage.

The Special Representative’s re­sponsibilities include representing Pakistan at international forums and promoting the country’s inter­ests within the Islamic bloc. Addi­tionally, he will continue to work on fostering religious harmony within Pakistan and addressing issues re­lated to interfaith relations.

This redesignation has received positive reactions from various quar­ters, including political leaders, reli­gious scholars, and the international community, who recognize Ashrafi’s valuable contributions to promoting peace and harmony. Ashrafi’s unwav­ering commitment to his role as the Special Representative is anticipated to further strengthen Pakistan’s rela­tions with Middle Eastern and Islam­ic countries and contribute to global peace and religious harmony.