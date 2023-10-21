Thousands participate in MQM-P’s Palestine Solidarity Rally

KARACHI - The Palestine Solidarity Ral­ly, facilitated by Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), marked a historic moment as thousands from diverse backgrounds came together to express staunch support for the Palestinian people. Keeping aside po­litical, linguistic, religious and jurisprudential differ­ences, diverse segments of Karachi became the voice of Palestinians.

Speaking at the rally, MQM-P Convenor Dr Kha­lid Maqbool Siddiqui said, “The unequivocal declara­tion of Pakistan’s solidarity with Palestine is announced today from Karachi instead of Islamabad. As Muslim rulers grapple with a moral dilemma, the collective con­science of the Muslim na­tion stands unwavering and unrestrained.” He also un­derscored the urgent need for global attention and a call to action in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

Dr Siddiqui emphasised the critical importance of standing with the oppressed, in line with the principles of global justice and interna­tional human rights practic­es. He also drew attention to the tragic violation of inter­national laws by the Israeli administration, notably the attacks on hospitals and medical centres in Palestine. The loss of innocent lives, including mothers and chil­dren, has raised profound concerns about the silence of the international commu­nity, he maintained.

“In unity, we find strength, and today’s gathering repre­sents the collective voice of the Pakistani people from various schools of thought and political ideologies,” stated Dr Siddiqui. “Karachi, a city known for its diver­sity and inclusivity, stands firmly with the principles of humanity and against any form of oppression, includ­ing Zionism,” he said.

The rally in Karachi was a significant demonstration of solidarity with the Palestin­ians and a resounding call for justice. MQM-P played a crucial role in facilitating this gathering and providing a platform for diverse citi­zens to express their empa­thy and concern for the suf­fering of the people of Gaza.

Dr Siddiqui expressed grat­itude to the attendees hailing from diverse backgrounds for their active participation and assured the oppressed people of Gaza that Pakistan stands with them. “We are united in our commitment to end the injustices faced by the Palestinian people. The world should know that we are with you, and our ef­forts to address the cruelties against you will persist,” he said. The Palestine Solidarity Rally served as a poignant re­minder of the importance of international solidarity and cooperation in promoting peace and justice.