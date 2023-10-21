Thousands participate in MQM-P’s Palestine Solidarity Rally

KARACHI - The Palestine Solidarity Rally, facilitated by Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), marked a historic moment as thousands from diverse backgrounds came together to express staunch support for the Palestinian people. Keeping aside political, linguistic, religious and jurisprudential differences, diverse segments of Karachi became the voice of Palestinians.
Speaking at the rally, MQM-P Convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said, “The unequivocal declaration of Pakistan’s solidarity with Palestine is announced today from Karachi instead of Islamabad. As Muslim rulers grapple with a moral dilemma, the collective conscience of the Muslim nation stands unwavering and unrestrained.” He also underscored the urgent need for global attention and a call to action in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine.
Dr Siddiqui emphasised the critical importance of standing with the oppressed, in line with the principles of global justice and international human rights practices. He also drew attention to the tragic violation of international laws by the Israeli administration, notably the attacks on hospitals and medical centres in Palestine. The loss of innocent lives, including mothers and children, has raised profound concerns about the silence of the international community, he maintained.
“In unity, we find strength, and today’s gathering represents the collective voice of the Pakistani people from various schools of thought and political ideologies,” stated Dr Siddiqui. “Karachi, a city known for its diversity and inclusivity, stands firmly with the principles of humanity and against any form of oppression, including Zionism,” he said.
The rally in Karachi was a significant demonstration of solidarity with the Palestinians and a resounding call for justice. MQM-P played a crucial role in facilitating this gathering and providing a platform for diverse citizens to express their empathy and concern for the suffering of the people of Gaza.
Dr Siddiqui expressed gratitude to the attendees hailing from diverse backgrounds for their active participation and assured the oppressed people of Gaza that Pakistan stands with them. “We are united in our commitment to end the injustices faced by the Palestinian people. The world should know that we are with you, and our efforts to address the cruelties against you will persist,” he said. The Palestine Solidarity Rally served as a poignant reminder of the importance of international solidarity and cooperation in promoting peace and justice.