Three killed in road mishap in Jacobabad

Agencies
October 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi

JACOBABAD-At least three persons, including two minor girls, were killed and two other were wounded in a road accident in Jacobabad on Thursday night.
According to details, the accident occurred in Bhat Garhi area near Jacobabad where two motorcycles collided, killing a woman and two minor girls on the spot and injuring two other persons.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Civil Hospital. According to police, the deceased were identified as three-year-old Afshan, five-year-old Khalida and their mother Bano.

Agencies

