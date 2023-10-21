Saturday, October 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

TTC’s role key for providing employment to youth of Balochistan: CM Domki

Our Staff Reporter
October 21, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited the Technical Training Center (TTC) in Quetta on Friday and inspected its vari­ous campuses. On this occasion, the principal of the institution, Shoaib Anwar Shirazi, gave a briefing to the Caretaker Chief Minister about the efficiency, performance, and problems faced by the Technical Training Center. Former provincial min­ister and prominent social per­sonality Roshan Khursheed Bro­cha and Chief Minister’s Adviser for Social Welfare and Women Development Shania Khan were also present in the briefing.

Caretaker Chief Minister Balo­chistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki expressed his satisfac­tion with the overall perfor­mance of the Technical Train­ing Center (TTC), saying that the role of the TTC was of key importance for providing em­ployment and that 55 percent of the youth who graduated from the TTC are employed. All avail­able resources will be utilized to develop this technical training center on modern lines, which is a satisfactory matter, he said. He said that if the technical train­ing centers at the district level along with the provincial capital Quetta are made active, positive results can come out.

PM discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

The Caretaker Chief Minis­ter directed that various new trades should be introduced in the TTC to create manpower as per market requirements.

Caretaker Chief Minister Balo­chistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki also visited SOS Children Village. On this occasion, the head of SOS Children’s Village, Roshan Khursheed Brocha, in­formed the CM about the perfor­mance of the institution and the facilities provided for children.

While appreciating the social services of SOS Children Village, he said that the responsibility of sponsoring poor and desti­tute children is a commendable social service, and such social institutions of service are the pride of our society. The provin­cial government would provide all possible cooperation with such social institutions. The Chief Minister also distributed gifts among the dependent chil­dren in SOS Village.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1697767783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023