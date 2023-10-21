TTC’s role key for providing employment to youth of Balochistan: CM Domki

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited the Technical Training Center (TTC) in Quetta on Friday and inspected its vari­ous campuses. On this occasion, the principal of the institution, Shoaib Anwar Shirazi, gave a briefing to the Caretaker Chief Minister about the efficiency, performance, and problems faced by the Technical Training Center. Former provincial min­ister and prominent social per­sonality Roshan Khursheed Bro­cha and Chief Minister’s Adviser for Social Welfare and Women Development Shania Khan were also present in the briefing.

Caretaker Chief Minister Balo­chistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki expressed his satisfac­tion with the overall perfor­mance of the Technical Train­ing Center (TTC), saying that the role of the TTC was of key importance for providing em­ployment and that 55 percent of the youth who graduated from the TTC are employed. All avail­able resources will be utilized to develop this technical training center on modern lines, which is a satisfactory matter, he said. He said that if the technical train­ing centers at the district level along with the provincial capital Quetta are made active, positive results can come out.

The Caretaker Chief Minis­ter directed that various new trades should be introduced in the TTC to create manpower as per market requirements.

Caretaker Chief Minister Balo­chistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki also visited SOS Children Village. On this occasion, the head of SOS Children’s Village, Roshan Khursheed Brocha, in­formed the CM about the perfor­mance of the institution and the facilities provided for children.

While appreciating the social services of SOS Children Village, he said that the responsibility of sponsoring poor and desti­tute children is a commendable social service, and such social institutions of service are the pride of our society. The provin­cial government would provide all possible cooperation with such social institutions. The Chief Minister also distributed gifts among the dependent chil­dren in SOS Village.