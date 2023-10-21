Saturday, October 21, 2023
Two involved in 500 street crimes arrested

APP
October 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Lines Area arrested two accused allegedly involved in street crimes and robberies. The arrested, who belong to a Faizan Khan alias Bhori Group, were identified as Noor-ul-Hassan alias Noori and Moiz alias Ali alias Malangi, according to spokesman for Rangers on Friday. They were wanted to police for their involvement in number of cases. A CCTV footage of the accused in which they could be seen committing robbery also made rounds over social media. During preliminary investigations, the arrested confessed their involvement in about 500 street crimes. Raids were being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices. The Rangers also recovered a motorcycle, arms used by the accused in crimes. Arrested along with recovered arms, motorcycle had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

