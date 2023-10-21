UN says aid to reach Gaza in ‘next day or so’ as Palestinians’ death toll touches 4,137

GAZA - The United Nations has announced that the first aid delivery into Gaza via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt is expected to occur “in the next day or so.” Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian chief, stated that they are engaged in advanced nego­tiations with relevant parties to fa­cilitate the aid operation. The UN’s aim is to ensure a swift and secure start to this humanitarian effort.

While the exact timing remains un­certain, there is hope for a prompt and sustained delivery of aid. The humanitarian community emphasis­es the urgent need for a mechanism to transport aid into southern Gaza, all while continuing to call for an im­mediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Desperately needed internation­al aid is accumulating in Egypt near Gaza, where Palestinians are facing critical shortages of food and water due to ongoing Israe­li bombings. The situation in Gaza has deteriorated rapidly, with over one million of its 2.4 million resi­dents displaced.

Originally, Egyptian state-linked broadcaster Al Qahera News had announced the opening of the Ra­fah crossing on Friday, which serves as the sole route into Gaza. Howev­er, Cairo later cited the need for road repairs and postponed the opening.

The recent escalation in violence stems from a major attack launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip on Oc­tober 7. The attack resulted in sub­stantial casualties, with Israeli offi­cials reporting at least 1,400 deaths, primarily among civilians.

In response, Israel has conducted extensive aerial bombings, causing significant destruction. An impend­ing ground invasion is anticipated, heightening concerns about the hu­manitarian crisis in Gaza.

As of now, the situation remains critical, with at least 4,137 Pales­tinians, mainly civilians, reported dead due to the ongoing conflict, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.