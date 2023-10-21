Saturday, October 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

USAID scholarship awarded to 112 Pakistani students

Our Staff Reporter
October 21, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Kate Somvongsiri joined Higher Education Commission Executive Director Aayesha Ikram on Friday to award scholarships to 112 high-achieving Pakistani undergraduate students.

These US government scholarships, made possible through USAID’s Merit and Needs-based Scholarship Program (MNBSP), will support students who were affected by last year’s devastating floods, and enable them to complete degree programs at six universities in Sindh.

“Higher education enables students from all socioeconomic backgrounds to expand their knowledge-base and increase their career opportunities,” Mission Director Somvongsiri said.

Somvongsiri added: “We are delighted to support high-achieving students in completing their studies so that they can realise their personal and professional ambitions as Pakistan’s future leaders.” 

PM discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

At the ceremony held at IBA Karachi, Higher Education Commission Executive Director Aayesha Ikram commended the United States’ support for higher education in Pakistan, noting that the programme awards over 50 percent of its scholarships to young women. She remarked that the US government’s continued collaboration in higher education has built a positive legacy spanning 75 years. 

The USAID-funded MNBSP, a partnership between the Higher Education Commission and 30 Pakistani universities, provides university scholarships to students to pursue degrees in selected Pakistani universities.

The scholarships cover tuition, housing, and textbooks, and a food stipend. Since it began in 2004, the program has awarded scholarships to more than 6,000 high-achieving students from low-income families across Pakistan.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1697767783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023